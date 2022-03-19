0
Menu
News

COVID-19: Africa responded well; its mitigating actions were courageous – Africa CDC Director

Dr. John Nkengasong, Dr. John Nkengasong

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: universnewsroom.com

The Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Dr. John Nkengasong, has commended the continent’s leaders for actions it took when the disease first broke out.

He has described actions taken by African governments to contain the spread of the disease as very courageous.

The renowned virologist says that these actions must be commended as they resulted in relatively low deaths.

Dr. Nkengasong made these remarks in an interview with Radio Univers’ Dr. Abubakari Sidick Ahmed ahead of his Aggrey-Fraser-Guggisberg Memorial Lecture at the University of Ghana.

Africa at a Crossroad?”

This year’s AFGM lecture will be held on Friday, March 18 at the Great Hall.

The lecture will analyze the continent’s response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in view of the doctrine of fighting a pandemic by fully understanding its five Ps – Pathogen, Population, Policy, Politics, and Partnership.

Source: universnewsroom.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of man slapped by Afia Schwarznegger demands apology
Thomas Partey converts to Islam - Report
How much is Gh¢50,000 - Afia Schwar descends on NPP foot soldiers
Pastor Otabil's 2014 prophecy on the cedi against dollar hitting 10
Kwasi Pratt descends on Bawumia
Five things to know about prospective Chelsea owner, Chairman Wontumi
All you need to know about Ghana's plans for Nigeria game
Abena Korkor apologizes to Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah
NPP MP calls for suspension of free SHS, other social programmes
Why has Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah not been arrested? – Ablakwa wonders
Related Articles: