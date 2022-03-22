0
COVID-19: Africa responded well; its mitigating actions were courageous – Africa CDC Director

Dr. John Nkengasong, Dr. John Nkengasong

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: universnewsroom.com

The Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Dr. John Nkengasong, has commended the continent’s leaders for actions it took when the disease first broke out.

He has described actions taken by African governments to contain the spread of the disease as very courageous.

The renowned virologist says that these actions must be commended as they resulted in relatively low deaths.

Dr. Nkengasong made these remarks in an interview with Radio Univers’ Dr. Abubakari Sidick Ahmed ahead of his Aggrey-Fraser-Guggisberg Memorial Lecture at the University of Ghana.

Dr. Nkengason’s lecture was on the topic, “Fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic: Africa at a Crossroad?”

This year’s AFGM lecture will be held on Friday, March 18 at the Great Hall.

The lecture will analyze the continent’s response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in view of the doctrine of fighting a pandemic by fully understanding its five Ps – Pathogen, Population, Policy, Politics, and Partnership.

