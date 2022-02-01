COVID-19: Ashanti Region launches vaccination day and targets 400,000 people

Ashanti Regional Health Directorate to kickstart mass vaccination

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has taken delivery of 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines ahead of a mass vaccination exercise scheduled for 2nd to 6th February across the Region.

The Directorate has consequently deployed the vaccines to all the 43 districts and also increased personnel and logistics meant for the five-day exercise.



“We have increased personnel and logistics to ensure all persons 15 years and above including pregnant women get the opportunity to receive primary and booster vaccinations,” Dr. Michael Rockson Adjei, Deputy Director in Charge of Public Health, told the media at the launch of the exercise on Tuesday.



He said all vaccines had comparable efficacies and safety profiles and offered protection against all variants of the virus and reminded the public that the vaccines protected against severe disease but not getting infected.



He disclosed that the region as of January 31 had 30 active cases, 22,286 accumulated cases, 21, 867 recoveries, and 389 deaths.



“The data suggests that we are in the deceleration phase of the fourth wave courtesy improved public adherence to the protocols and increasing vaccination coverage,” Dr. Adjei pointed out.



He said the region had witnessed a consistent decrease in weekly confirmed cases since the beginning of 2022 and cautioned against complacency with respect to safety protocols.

“Viruses by their nature often mutate to acquire characteristics that are more efficient in causing severe disease.



Thankfully and unexpectedly, the omicron variant, apart from being highly transmissible, failed to acquire mutations that could make it more virulent compared to delta,” he observed.



He said though the majority of omicron infections were asymptomatic, severe and critical diseases had been recorded, mostly among the unvaccinated and persons with underlying conditions.



The Deputy Director noted that “the fight against COVID-19 is a global one because a new strain in one geographical area is a new strain everywhere.”



He said the Region had so far administered nearly 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccines out of which 1.6 million persons representing 41.7 percent of the targeted population had received at least one dose.



A total of 860,000 out of the number, representing 22.4 percent have been fully vaccinated, Dr. Adjei further confirmed.