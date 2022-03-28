8
Menu
News

COVID-19: Fourth wave over; treatment centres empty – Akufo-Addo

Video Archive
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that as of Friday, 25 March 2022, the total number of active covid-19 cases stood at 72.

Out of this number, there are no severely or critically ill persons.

The President said the country’s Covid-19 treatment centres are empty and the “fourth wave appears to be over.”

The improvement in the cases according to the President, is the availability and uptake of vaccines by the population.

He noted that while “we’ve not achieved our national vaccination target, it is significant to know reasonable vaccination coverages have been achieved in the hotspot of infections, particularly in the urban areas of Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi.

Nana Akufo-Addo stated that his government is determined to use all means to increase the deployment of vaccinations across the country “to achieve our target of vaccinating some 20 million Ghanaians by June”.

The President said these in his 28th Covid-19 update to the nation on Sunday, 27 March 2022.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
2020 election results were declared from an unknown location – Mahama alleges
Mahama speaks on problems NDC have with the judiciary
NPP Youth Organizer suspended for attacking Akufo-Addo
Odoi, Afena-Gyan, others perform initiation dance
Video of Akufo-Addo abolishing purchase of V8 cars for government officials in 2017 surfaces
How Otto Addo convinced Jose Mourinho on the use of Felix Afena-Gyan
How a doctor sacrificed his dreams to start all over because of love
Thomas Partey meets his look-alike
Arthur K explains how he was chased out 6 months to his graduation at UGMS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist