COVID-19: Get vaccinated - Cardinal Turkson tells Ghanaians

Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson

The church endorses vaccination

Vaccines are protecting people against COVID-19



Ghana records high cases of Omicron variant



Cardinal Appiah Turkson has advised Ghanaians to get COVID-19 vaccination to help manage the virus pandemic.



He urged Ghanaians not to develop distrust in the vaccine as it has been scientifically proven that it protects people against the virus as they have the most effective treatment in dealing with the virus.



Speaking on Asaasenews, he said, “Scientifically, the vaccines are protecting people against COVID. We’ve trusted science and research in several other areas.



"The tools we use and the medication we use among others are all the fruits of research and science. So let’s not develop distrust of the vaccines

“We can be rest assured about the vaccine safety and security and they are the most effective treatment or way of dealing with the disease. We’ll recommend the use of it. The thing is to stay alive first and then we look at the issues that flow from that," he said.



He advised the churches to endorse the vaccines, so members can go ahead to inoculate.



Meanwhile, some concerned Doctors of Ghana have called on Akufo-Addo to, with immediate effect, put a hold on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.



According to them, the impression by government that the vaccine prevents infection and spread is false.



They indicated that recent studies show the vaccinated population as becoming more relevant in the spread of COVID-19, adding that, the vaccinated individuals have rather become a source of outbreaks.