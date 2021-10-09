COVID-19: Ghana receives 1.3 million Pfizer vaccines from US

US Embassy and Health Ministry official receive the consignment at KIA

Ghana has taken delivery of more than 1.3 million Pfizer vaccines from the US government. The Pfizer vaccine comes with 222,000 vials.

The delivery brings the total of United States donated vaccines to more than 2.5 million doses. This is the first Pfizer consignment of vaccines Ghana has received so far.



The US Ambassador, Stephanie Sullivan was joined by the Deputy Minister of Health Tina Mensah, the UNICEF Country Representative to Ghana Anne-Claire Dufay to receive the vaccines at the Kotoka.



International Airport. According to Ambassador Sullivan, the vaccines are critical to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that these vaccines are the same safe and effective vaccines used in the United States adding that the specialized syringes required to administer the Pfizer vaccines have already arrived in Ghana.

The vaccines delivered through COVAX are part of the Biden-Haris Administrations’ global efforts to fight the Covid19 pandemic. She went further to promise that millions of vaccines will be delivered in the coming months to drive the country’s vaccination efforts.



The Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah thanked the US government for their continuous support towards Ghana’s vaccination efforts.