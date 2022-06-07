COVID-19: Ghana records 26 active cases from June 3

Ghana's first Covid was confirmed in 2020

Source: GNA

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 26 active cases of COVID-19 from June 3, 2022, to date, increasing the number of cases from 370 to 396.

The GHS said aside the active cases, there were no critical or severe cases.



On international travelers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport, the Service said all 7,626 cases recorded had recovered and discharged.



It said the total number of deaths on June 3, 2022, stood at 1,445.



Routine surveillance by the GHS since the onset of the pandemic detected a total of 58,534 cases, while 95,681 cases were discovered during enhanced contact tracing, bringing the total number of cases to 152,374. They have all recovered and discharged.



Ghana received her first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021. A total of 15,658,751 doses have been administered to the public as of June 2, 2022.

The number of doses administered for AstraZeneca is 9,533,685, Sputnik-V is 17,982, Moderna is 1,065,357 and Pfizer-BioNTech is 3,252,930.



The Service noted that persons who had received at least one dose of the vaccines were 9,925,820 representing 31.3 percent of total population, while those with full vaccination were 6,599,606 representing 20.8 percent of the total population.



Individuals receiving the first booster doses were 783,050.



Approved vaccines for COVID-19 in Ghana are Moderna: Spikevax, Pfizer/BioNTech: Comirnaty, Gamaleya: Sputnik V, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson): Ad26.COV2.S, Oxford/AstraZeneca: Vaxzevria, and Serum Institute of India: Covishield (Oxford/ AstraZeneca formulation).



Coronaviruses, according to the Service, are a large group of viruses common among animals.

In rare cases, they are what scientists call zoonotic, as they could be transmitted from animals to humans, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



It is a dangerous disease with an incubation period between four to six days and fatal, especially for those with weakened immune systems, the elderly and children.



The disease, according to the GHS, could result in Pneumonia and bronchitis.



They could spread from human contact with animals and from human to human through infected secretions during coughing, sneezing, and handshake.



The virus could also be transmitted by touching something an infected person had touched and then touching one’s mouth, nose or eyes.

Symptoms of the virus infection include fever, runny nose, cough, sore throat, and headache.



The GHS advised the individuals to reduce the risks of being infected by washing hands with soap under running water before touching the face and by covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.



Other preventive measures are disinfecting objects and surfaces and staying home and avoiding crowds as well as contact with others when unwell.