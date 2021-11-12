0
COVID-19: Ghana’s active cases drop to 1,274

Rwanda Covid Ghana is currently rolling out vaccinations in the fight against the virus

Fri, 12 Nov 2021 Source: atinkaonline.com

As of 5 November 2021, 19 new active cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.

A total of 1,203 people have, however, succumbed to the virus since mid-March 2020.

This figure brings the active cases within that period to 1,274.

Of that number, 12 are in critical condition while 37 are severe.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 130, 608 cases of the virus.

Out of that number, 128,131 have recovered.

See regional breakdown of cases below:

Greater Accra Region – 70,550

Ashanti Region – 20,716

Western Region – 7,531

Eastern Region – 6,592

Volta Region – 5,350

Central Region – 4,854

Bono East Region – 2,552

Bono Region – 2,119

Northern Region – 1,758

Upper East Region – 1,483

Ahafo Region – 1,058

Western North Region – 1,006

Oti Region – 848

Upper West Region – 739

North East Region – 283

Savannah Region – 262

