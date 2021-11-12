COVID-19: Ghana’s active cases drop to 1,274

Ghana is currently rolling out vaccinations in the fight against the virus

As of 5 November 2021, 19 new active cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.

A total of 1,203 people have, however, succumbed to the virus since mid-March 2020.



This figure brings the active cases within that period to 1,274.



Of that number, 12 are in critical condition while 37 are severe.



Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 130, 608 cases of the virus.



Out of that number, 128,131 have recovered.

See regional breakdown of cases below:



Greater Accra Region – 70,550



Ashanti Region – 20,716



Western Region – 7,531



Eastern Region – 6,592

Volta Region – 5,350



Central Region – 4,854



Bono East Region – 2,552



Bono Region – 2,119



Northern Region – 1,758

Upper East Region – 1,483



Ahafo Region – 1,058



Western North Region – 1,006



Oti Region – 848



Upper West Region – 739

North East Region – 283



Savannah Region – 262