COVID-19: God has been good because we can't deal with adverse impact - Agyinasare

Founder and General Overseer of Perez Chapel International Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Founder and General Overseer of Perez Chapel International Bishop Charles Agyinasare have admonished Ghanaians, especially his church members to be grateful to God for his mercies.

The man of God said even in the face of Covid-19, God has been good to Ghana.



He said the outbreak has turned powerful nations upside down and caused several devastations.



However, God has been merciful to Ghana.



He noted that Ghana does not have what it takes to fight the outbreak like the powerful nations.

He told the congregation that several persons have lost their lives due to the Covid-19, both in Ghana and across the world, but that of Ghana is nowhere near other nations, hence the need for us to be grateful.



He said even the vaccines we have in Ghana and being used for the vaccination exercise, we had to beg for it before we could vaccinate citizens.



But God has been faithful to Ghana and so we have to be grateful,” he stressed.