2
Menu
News

COVID-19: Information Ministry management, staff paid themselves GH₵151,500 as risk allowance

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah12121211345 Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

The Auditor General’s Report has advised that the Information Ministry is made to pay the country Ghc151,500.00.

It could be remembered that during the rising COVID-19 numbers, the President in a speech promised Health Workers an Insurance Package.

He said an amount of Ghc350,000 for each health Personnel and Allied Professional at the forefront of the fight has been put in place.

Also, contact tracers were going to be paid a daily allowance of Ghc150.00.

But portions of the Auditor General’s report said the Management of the Information Ministry and its support staff who are not health workers paid themselves an amount of Ghc151,500 as risk allowance for going to work in the wake of COVID-19.

The Auditor General believes these monies need to be refunded by the Management and staff of the Information Ministry who were beneficiaries.

It has advised that the money is paid into the Auditor General’s Recovery Fund.

Source: mynewsgh.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker