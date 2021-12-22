COVID-19: Move your indoor big events outdoor - GHS Director advises event organisers

Dr. Da-costa Aboagye

Dr. Da-costa Aboagye, the Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service and the leader of Ghana’s risk management of Covid-19 has advised all events organisers to move their indoor events to outdoor open areas to help curb the current increasing cases.

Speaking on Joy FM's News Night programme on Tuesday, December 21, Dr. Da-costa Aboagye, indicated that stricter measures will be implemented during Christmas, to forestall a possible rise in the number of infections.



He stated, the President’s 27th address to the nation on measures taken to curb the virus promoted outdoor events with all protocols respected not indoor big events.



Dr Dacosta further noted that the Ghana Health Service through various stakeholder engagement programs are engaging Event Organisers to make sure the protocols are respected in outdoor events and will not allow big indoor concerts which fall short of the relevant COVID-19 safety protocols.



Meanwhile, Prof. Awandare, the Director of the West African Center for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) says there is an increasing case at the various testing sites and until the government act, a surge in January, 2022 is imminent.

This comes after, The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for the suspension of all events, in order to avert a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases during this year’s Christmas festivities.



Addressing the media on Tuesday, the WHO Director-General said cases involving the Omicron and Delta variants are currently on the increase thus, the need for suspension of all events during the Yuletide season.



“An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled. It’s better to cancel now and celebrate later, than to celebrate now and grieve later,” Mr. Ghebreyesus said.