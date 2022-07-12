COVID-19: New cases decrease in 24 hours

File photo/Coronavirus

Source: GNA

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced a decrease in new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours as active cases slumped from 1,313 on July 1 to 1,207 on July 2.

Data from the GHS COVID-19 portal showed that there were no death cases, with 11 severe cases recorded and two in critical condition. Correspondingly, the number of new cases recorded in the last 24 hours also reduced from 219 to



51 cases.



Statistics from the portal again confirmed that 157 persons have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 164,156.



The regional distribution of active cases with the highest number of 805 cases recorded in the Greater Accra Region has also seen a massive decrease.



The Eastern Region followed with 134 cases, Bono Region with 76, Ashanti Region with 50,



Ahafo Region with 38 and 27 cases from the Volta Region.

The rest of the regions recorded cases less than 20 in number with 18 cases from the Western Region, 16 from Upper East, 13 from the Central Region, 12 from Oti Region, and Bono East Region with 10 cases.



North East recorded four cases, three cases in Upper West, one in Northern, and no cases in Western North, Savannah, and among International Travelers.



Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. However, some will become seriously ill and require medical attention.



Signs and symptoms of COVID-19, include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, and sore throat.