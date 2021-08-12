COVID-19: No amount of education can fight the pandemic – Bureau of Public Safety

Bureau of Public Safety is not satisfied with the adherence to the protocols

The Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwada has insisted that education on the COVID-19 pandemic is not enough to control the spread of the virus in the country.

According to him, education of the public on the pandemic must go hand in hand with enforcement of safety protocols put in place.



He observed that most people and institutions including the security agencies seem to be laxed in their adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he advised: “The government needs to feed the populace with information that will turn things around. Education alone cannot be enough. There is a reason why we have task forces and security agencies. There is a reason why we are paying or funding our local city authorities.



Education nowhere in this world has been enough to turn things around. It moves head-to-head with enforcement so if we are applying just the one leg and we don’t do the enforcement then, we are deceiving ourselves as a people. Education alone cannot help us deal with this pandemic”.

Per his view, leaders in government are well equipped with information on the pandemic considering the fact that they have been involved in international conferences, seminars, and workshops that have trained them on how to handle the pandemic. Thus, our leaders are in the best position to ensure that people comply with the protocols.



The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) headed by Henry Quartey has called on the Ghana Police Service in the region to enforce the COVID-19 protocols.



In a statement to all the stakeholders in the region, the Greater Accra Regional Minister said anyone that breaches the protocols should be arrested and prosecuted.



“All Security Councils in the various Assemblies should embark on routine checks at public places i.e. schools, lorry stations, markets, especially in trotros to ensure that there is strict compliance,” part of the statement read.