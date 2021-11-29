COVID-19: Our borders remain closed - GHS

Ghana is currently rolling out vaccinations in the fight against the virus

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service that the country’s borders will remain closed until at least the end of the year.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye posited that an elimination strategy was the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.



He was addressing a press conference today, Sunday, 2021 on new measures adopted by the government to prevent a fourth wave of the virus in Ghana.



The GHS he disclosed would continue to work closely with the Ghana Immigration Service and other security agencies to ensure that Covid-19 cases are not imported through the land border.



Protocols for air international travellers remain unchanged, he added.



Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said they will continue with the 72 hour PCR Test and antigen test at the Kotoka International Airport.

He stressed that strict border controls are among the measures that have kept infection rates low in Ghana.



As of November 28, 2021, the total test done is 629,831 with total positive cases of 3,093.



The test positivity rate is 0.48% with a surge in cases mostly among Ghanaians who participated in an international religious conference.



Cases recorded in November are more than the same period in 202, he added.