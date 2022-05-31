1
COVID-19: Over 15million Ghanaians vaccinated so far – Ghana Health Service

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that it has so far vaccinated 15,206,934 individuals since the COVID-19 mass vaccination program commenced on March 2, 2021.

Data on the GHS dashboard dated Monday, May 30, 2022, indicates that about 6, 427,352 persons representing 28.1% have been fully vaccinated since.

The Service further detailed that a total of 9, 798,058 persons representing 42.9% have so far received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Some 580,386 persons are also receiving boosters of the dose, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Meanwhile, the country’s active cases stood at 44 with fourteen out of the total number being new cases.

