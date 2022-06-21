COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine increasing poverty in Ghana, African countries – Akufo-Addo insists

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

UN says poverty in sub-Saharan Africa will increase by 50% due to COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine, Akufo-Addo

WB data shows that 70% of Africa’s economies are at severe risk because of Russian-Ukraine War, Akufo-Addo



Economic crunch: Russia-Ukraine excuse dead horse, Boakye Agyarko talks tough



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has insisted that the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is having a devastating effect on Ghana and other African countries.



According to the president, data available shows that poverty is likely to increase by more than 50 percent in sub-Saharan Africa because of the impact of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, 3newsroom.com reports.



Speaking at the 2022 European Union Development Days Conference in Brussels, Belgium, Akufo-Addo added that the recent downgrading of African economies by international rating agencies is proof of the challenges the continent is facing.



“At this moment, the World Bank tells us that the subsequent of the conflict, the number of poor people in Sub-Saharan Africa could rise from 413 million to 463 million this year – an increase of 50 million people.

“Indeed, the recent United Nations report estimates that about 70 percent of Africa’s economies are at severe risks of the Russian war in Ukraine. In the midst of this, 18 African economies have experienced credit downgrades even when all African economies are suffering from last year’s pandemic and we in Africa are also facing the risk of the so-called tantrums as investors exist in our markets thereby exacerbating the increasing cost of borrowing,” the president said.



Meanwhile, a former appointee of the Akufo-Addo, Boakye Agyarko, has tasked the government to put in the required work to reverse the current economic crunch instead of overly blaming external factors.



Agyarko, who is a former energy minister, said that even though factors like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war indeed impact economies like that of Ghana, the government had the responsibility of forward planning to mitigate the negative impact of such incidents.



