COVID-19 Trust Fund debunks Kevin Taylor's 'chop chop' allegations

Kevin Taylor, US-based socio-political commentator

The Board of Trustees and Management of the Covid-19 National Trust Fund say they remain open for scrutiny as they are taken back by recent comments by US-based social commentator, Kevin Taylor to the effect that the board and managers have misappropriated funds.

Speaking to GBC News, Spokesperson for the Trust Fund, Kwame Bempah Osei Hweree said contrary to what Mr. Taylor alleged books of the Board have been ”audited by the Audit Service”.



According to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning's website, the Fund aims to leverage other resources to fight the pandemic.

Government passed the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Act (CNTF), 2020 (Act 1013) in April 2020 to establish the Fund.



As at 30th June, 2020, the CNTF had mobilized GH¢53,911,249.87 from individuals, churches, corporate bodies, staff of organizations, non-Governmental organizations, groups, and associations, etc. Over GH¢32,820,564.97 has been utilized as at 30th June, 2020.