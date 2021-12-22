COVID-19 Vaccination: More than 284,000 receive jabs in Northern Region

Dr Hilarius Abiwu

Source: GNA

A total of 284,377 people in the Northern Region have taken the COVID-19 jab as against a target of 1,263,420 people.

The percentage of all persons, who had taken at least one dose, stood at 17.6 per cent, while those fully vaccinated stood at 4.9 per cent.



Currently, the Ghana Health Service has a total of 140,000 doses of the Jansen & Jansen COVID-19 vaccine, which it will deploy from Christmas to vaccinate a lot more residents.



Dr Hilarius Abiwu, the Deputy Northern Regional Director of Health in-charge of Public Health, announced this at a press briefing in Tamale on Wednesday to update the public on the status of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise among other things.



Since the disease broke, the region had recorded 1,774 positive cases with 31 deaths. There is currently no active case.

While COVID-19 vaccination began early this year, it was during this month that enthusiasm for the jabs had surged.



Dr Abiwu said the Regional Health Directorate would take advantage of the current enthusiasm for the vaccines to ensure a lot more residents were vaccinated to protect them and the larger population from the disease.



He said: “A lot more people and institutions are calling for the vaccines, which is good but there are still people, who are skeptical about taking it. We will continue to allay their fears.”



He said the vaccines were safe and appealed to all to avail themselves for the jabs while they observed the safety protocols.