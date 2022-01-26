COVID-19: Your responsibility to one another is to get vaccinated – Akufo-Addo

President urges Ghanaians to get vaccinated

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said our responsibility to one another as Ghanaian citizens is to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Therefore, the president has urged all Ghanaians to get vaccinated to help curb the further spread of the virus in the country.



Speaking at the 73rd annual New Year School in Accra on Tuesday, 25 January 2022, on the theme “COVID-19 and Socio-Economic Dynamics in Ghana”, President Akufo-Addo said: “The science tells us that [it is] the most efficient way to defeat the virus and go back to our normal way of life, reopen fully our economy and return our nation on to the path of progress and prosperity.”



He noted that most of those infected with COVID-19 so far have not been immunised yet and rehashed the need for everyone to get vaccinated.



“And for the sceptics, they should take note of the data that says that 80 per cent of those who are currently infected are those who have not been vaccinated.

“That is enough to tell us about the value of vaccination,” President Akufo-Addo said.



The president further noted that “a total of 10,451,662 vaccine doses have been administered. Seven million, seventy thousand, seven hundred and nineteen persons have received at least one jab, with 3,380,949 persons fully vaccinated” across the country so far.



He called on persons who are yet to be vaccinated to do so.



“So, I entreat all those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so. Our responsibility to one another requires that we be vaccinated.”