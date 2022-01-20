COVID-19 booster vaccination begins today

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Pregnant women to be given COVID-19 jabs

Booster to commence with health workers, people with underlying health conditions



We will continue to ensure the safety and health of all Ghanaians, Health Minster



The administration of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the Ghana Health Service will begin today.



This according to Graphic report forms part of the revision made to the national COVID-19 vaccination policy by the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with stakeholders.



The booster will begin in phases with the first targeted at the three arms of government, health workers, people with underlying health conditions, people 60 years or above and all frontline security personnel.

Speaking at a press conference, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, also announced that Pregnant women have also been included in the vaccination.



They are either to receive Moderna or Pzifer vaccines.



“We have reviewed the national vaccination policy to include booster doses and the vaccination of pregnant women.”



“The National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) proposed the update made today, which has been accepted for implementation. We will continue to ensure the safety and health of all Ghanaians,” he said.



The boosters were supposed to be taken between three and six months after being fully vaccinated.