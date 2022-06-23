COVID-19 cases among O-15 years surge - GHS

File photo

GHS worried over rising COVID-19 cases among children under 15



Ghanaians are advised to wear face masks



The Ghana Health Service has raised concerns over the surge of COVID-19 among children between 0 to 15, especially in the Greater Accra Region.



According to the Director-General of the Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, available data shows cases involving children in Accra have increased from 18 per cent to 20 per cent in June.



"Something has to be done as far as the protection of children is concerned because they are also not vaccinated to give them the protection they need," he said.



There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases after the government eased mandatory protocols.

Figures from the Ghana Health Services' COVID-19 portal indicate that as of June 13, 2022, the country had 1,064 active cases and had administered a total of 16,396,820 vaccine doses.



Per the Ghana Health Service portal, 11 regions have active cases, namely; the Volta, Oti, Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Ashanti, Bono East, Western, Brong Ahafo, Upper West, and Upper East regions.



In total, Ghana has recorded 164,541 cases with 1,448 deaths.



The Ghana Health Service has also called on Ghanaians to wear their face masks and adhere to safety precautions to avoid the spread and contraction of COVID-19.



