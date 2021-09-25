COVID-19 death toll hits 1,142 as active cases drop to 3,800

As of 21 September 2021, Ghana’s active COVID-19 caseload stood at 3,848, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.
A total of 153 new cases were confirmed within that period.
The death toll also shot up to 1,142.
Out of the active cases, 42 are critical and 119 severe.
Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 126,466 COVID-19 cases.
Of that number, 121,476 have recovered.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 68,034
Ashanti Region - 20,645
Western Region - 7,232
Eastern Region - 6,379
Volta Region - 5,009
Central Region - 4,522
Bono East Region - 2,532
Bono Region - 2,093
Northern Region - 1,722
Upper East Region - 1,426
Ahafo Region - 1,054
Western North Region - 999
Oti Region - 830
Upper West Region - 695
North East Region - 266
Savannah Region - 243