COVID-19 deaths rise to 1,156

Mon, 4 Oct 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 1,156, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

The active caseload has dropped to 3,088.

Out of that number, 43 are critical and 124 severe.

Some 140 new cases were also recorded within the period.

Since mid-March 2021, a total of 127,482 cases have been recorded in Ghana.

Of that number, 123,238 have recovered.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 68,640

Ashanti Region - 20,663

Western Region - 7,314

Eastern Region - 6,423

Volta Region - 5,084

Central Region - 4,609

Bono East Region - 2,540

Bono Region - 2,098

Northern Region - 1,722

Upper East Region - 1,454

Ahafo Region - 1,057

Western North Region - 999

Oti Region - 834

Upper West Region - 705

North East Region - 270

Savanna Region - 259

