COVID-19 disrupts treatment of existing diseases in Eastern Region

File photo

Source: GNA

Dr Winfred Owusu, the Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, says the region is recording an increase in already existing diseases, largely because of the national attention on containing the COVID-19 spread.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020, the pandemic had taken the central focus of health, affecting the treatment of many existing ailments that, hitherto, had been the attention of health workers.



Dr Owusu told the Ghana News Agency that treatment had predominantly focused on health conditions such as malaria, hypertension, hepatitis B, HIV/AIDs, cholera, diabetes, and tuberculosis.



He mentioned malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, hypertension and diabetes as some of the existing diseases but “importantly, hypertension and diabetes are soaring higher.”



Dr Owusu explained that people with underlining health conditions such as hypertension and diabetes were susceptible to COVID-19.



“Those who have hypertension and diabetes succumb much more easily to COVID-19. They are diseases we have to pay much attention to,” he said.

It is, therefore, necessary to heighten sensitisation on already existing diseases and the COVID-19 to save lives, he added.



The Eastern Region has recorded 6,626 COVID-19 cases, 6,472 recoveries and discharges, 136 deaths, and 18 active cases.



The cases recorded were in New Juaben South Municipality, West Akim, Birim North, and Atiwa East districts.



Dr Owusu said wellness clinics had been set up in the various hospitals to help citizens know their health status, adding: “At the early stage of every disease, you can do a lot more than at the late stages.”



He urged citizens to be cautious during the Christmas festivities to minimise the COVID-19 spread.