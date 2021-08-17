COVID-19 fight: Agyeman-Manu will go down as ‘man of the moment’ – MP

Health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom Dickson Adomako Kissi has said the health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, will go down in history as the ‘man of the moment regardless of his mishaps following how he managed to help the government contain the dreaded coronavirus.

He said the records of Mr. Agyeman-Manu since 2018 show that he has worked up to expectations.



Dr. Adomako Kissi, who is a member of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament said another quality of the health minister that is outstanding is his admission to the fact that he was wrong in his decision to procure the Sputnik V vaccines from Russia through middlemen and its associated controversies.



Thus, he will ask for pardon for Agyeman-Manu considering his exploits at the ministry and procurement of ambulances for the country’s health sector.



He said this in an interview with Kwame Tutu on the 100 Degrees program on Onua TV, Monday, August 16.



Dr. Adomako Kissi made these comments on the backdrop of the lack of due diligence on the part of the Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in procuring overpriced Sputnik V vaccines from Russia through a middleman Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum into the country that has generated a lot of uproar from the general public, with many calling on President Akufo-Addo to ax him as the Health Minister, to which the President recently reacted in a jest as the ‘most vilified’ minister in his government.

“If I look at the whole thing, from the efforts that were made by Agyeman-Manu as far back as 2019, he has done well. It’s just that he was a little hasty in his decisions but what makes me happy is the admission of the Minister for such hasty decisions that disregarded constitutional procedures.



"But we all know in times of war the things that a soldier does without any question comes under heavy scrutiny when in times of democracy. I would plead that, looking at the good initiatives by the Health Minister, his support for the President in procuring ambulances for the health sector and the employment of nurses and health workers”, he said.



He added “granted, the amount involved is huge but it’s only one decision, and should he be hanged for that decision? That is the matter involved but looking at the totality of his exploits at combating the Covid-19 pandemic without losing many lives, comparing it with other countries, he will go down in the annals of the nation’s history as a man of the moment in terms of the health crisis that we faced."



He is a pillar of our health sector who has waged a strong war against the pandemic more than the advanced countries, I think he has done very well”.



