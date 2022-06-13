COVID-19 fund bagged GH¢62 million, disbursed GH¢50 million – Sophia Akuffo

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo

Since it was established in March 2020 after the covid-19 pandemic hit ashore, Ghana’s COVID-19 National Trust Fund has, so far, accrued GH¢62 million, its Chair Sophia Akuffo has reported.

The retired Chief Justice said out of the total amount garnered, GH¢50 million has been given out to hospitals, health centres and other agencies toward the fight against the pandemic.



Speaking at a forum in Accra, the retired Justice of the Supreme Court said: “The COVID-19 Trust Fund has received a total amount of GH¢62,333,591”.



“At the same time, the Trust Fund has disbursed an amount of GH¢50, 000,000 in support of health preventive, detective and curative areas also to support education on preventive measures”, she noted.

About a week ago, the Fund disbursed GH¢1.8 million to the Centre for Plant Medicine Research toward finding and developing a herbal potion against the pandemic and other coronaviruses.



“The purpose of this financial support is to fund research into the development of herbal products against the SARS COVID-2 virus, the COVID-19 virus”, the retired Justice said.