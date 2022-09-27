COVID-19 infections on the rise at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, 45 cases recorded

File photo: A nurse speaking to patients at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has indicated that the number of COVID-19 infections among its patients and staff have risen sharply over the past few days.

A memo of the hospital which was sighted by GhanaWeb indicated that the number of infections among its staff and patients has more than tripled in less than two weeks.



The management of the hospital indicated that as a precautionary measure, it conducted a mop-up vaccination exercise for its staff and patients.



“Surveillance data from the Public Health Unit of the Hospital indicate that from the week ending 11 September 2022 to the week ending 23 September 2022, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen from three to 45.



“In response to this alarming trend of sample positivity rate among staff and patients in the Hospital, a mop up exercise for COVID-19 vaccination is being conducted by the public health unit from 22 to 25 September in all units,” parts of the memo read.



It added that all divisional heads of the hospital should ensure straight compliance to the COVID-19 protocols including the regular washing of hands by persons who enter their units and the wearing of nose masks.

In June 2022, some 35 staff of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital were reported to have contracted the COVID-19 virus.



According to sources at the hospital, 70 percent of the 35 infected staff got the virus from within the hospital while 30 percent of the infections came from outside the health facility, asaaseradio.com reports.



“As healthcare workers, learn to live safely with coronavirus (COVID-19), it is our responsibility to reduce the risk of catching COVID-19 and passing it on to another healthcare worker or family members,” asaaseradio.com quoted a notice shared by the hospital to its staff.



Read the full memo below:





