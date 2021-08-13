COVID-19 is no respecter of persons – Hassan Ayariga recounts near-death experience

APC flagbearer, Hassan Ayariga

• Hassan Ayariga has advised people to heed coronavirus protocols

• The politician has only previously recovered from the virus



• He has previously preached against acceptance of coronavirus vaccine



Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has urged Ghanaians to abide by the coronavirus protocols in order not to contract the virus.



The politician contracted the virus on July 27, weeks after publicly declaring that he would not take the coronavirus vaccine.



However after battling the virus for nearly two-weeks, Hassan Ayariga, has turned a new leaf.

The APC founder in a Facebook post advised people to heed to the safety protocols.



According to him, “Covid 19 is real and it’s no respecter of persons” hence “Wear your nose mask, wash your hands and stay safe.”



He also expressed thanks to health workers and his family for their support during his period of hospitalization.



Read the full statement below:



I have just been discharged from the hospital after three weeks of COVID 19. I thank God and my family for all their support and effort. To my Wife I say big big thank you, May God continue to bless you and protect you for me. And to my loved ones and all those who prayed for me I say big big Ayeko.

Help me thank all the Doctors, Nurses, EMT, Orderlies and all medical officers and personnel of International Maritime hospital (IMAH) and KBTH for their wonderful and excellent service and treatment. And to All those who interceded on my behalf I say big thank you.



Am very grateful to GOD for my life. Covid 19 is real and it’s no respecter of persons. Wear your nose mask, wash your hands and stay safe



Dr. Hassan Ayariga APC Leader



