0
Menu
News

COVID-19 is still with us, wear nose masks - GHS Director

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye556yh Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo eases COVID-19 restrictions

Ghanaians must not lower their guard, GHS Director

There has been a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, GHS Director

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has said despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Ghanaians should still wear masks.

According to him, even though Akufo-Addo said that wearing of nose mask is not mandatory, Ghanaians need to continue to wear nose masks as the COVID-19 is still with us.

“Ghanaians must not lower their guard, since the disease is still with us,” He said at a press conference.

He added that even though Ghana has recorded a lesser number of COVID-19 infections he said it is important for Ghanaians to wear nose masks, especially during a visit to enclosed or crowded places.

“…At this point, it is important that we all guard against increasing infection in the country,” the Ghanaian Times quoted.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye also indicated that there has been a significant decline in cases among international arrivals since the opening of the country’s land borders.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Related Articles: