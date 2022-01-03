COVID-19 vaccination card needed to enter Health Ministry from January 4

Ghana is ramping up vaccination efforts across the country

The Ministry of Health has announced that entry to its offices will only be allowed when one provides proof of vaccination.

A post shared by the Minister for Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu on Facebook said people without proof of vaccination will be denied entry to the office of the Ministry.



The Ministry used the opportunity to call on the people of Ghana and especially the staff of the Ministry to ensure they are vaccinated.



“All staff of the ministry who are yet to get their jabs are also encouraged to get vaccinated” a memorandum copied to staff said.

Currently, Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 9,534 and 1,283 coronavirus-related deaths.



According to the Ghana health service, the average number of new infections reported each day in Ghana rises by more than 350 over the last three weeks, 37% of its previous peak.