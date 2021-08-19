COVID-19 vaccination exercise going smoothly at Ablekuma Central District

Ghana is ramping up vaccination efforts with J&J jabs donated by the US govt

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise in the Ablekuma Central District in the Greater Accra Region is progressing smoothly.

The district has been identified by the Ghana Health Service as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the region.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some centres within the district showed that the exercise was going on without hitches.



Madam Christiana Ashetey, a supervisor at the St. Luke Methodist Abossey Okai, in an interview with GNA, expressed satisfaction about the exercise and the conduct of the public.



She, however, said there were some challenges at the initial stage of the exercise when some members of the public refused to give priority to the aged.



She said eligible persons who did not take the AstraZeneca vaccines were the ones being allowed to take doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

She encouraged the public to visit vaccination centres for their jabs to help curtail the spread of the disease.



She said a total number of 500 people have been vaccinated so far.



The situation was not different at the Amarh Memorial Center, Zongo Junction.



The people were in a queue observing the COVID-19 protocols while waiting patiently for their turn to take the jab.



Mr Macbeth Osei Owusu Boateng, a supervisor at the Centre, told GNA that all the necessary equipment needed for the exercise were intact, adding that they had not encountered any challenge since the commencement of the program.

He said a total number of 300 people had so far taken their jabs at the Centre.



At the Abossey Okai Centre, the Officer in charge, Mr Roland Nettey in an interview with GNA, bemoaned the lack of chairs as he explained that some of the aged had to stand and queue for their jabs.



Some people, who had already taken their jabs, expressed satisfaction about the exercise and commended the government for the initiative.