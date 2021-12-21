COVID: Ghana places travel ban on Malta, Israel and South Korea to slow Omicron spread

File photo

Ghana is latest to add Malta, South Korea and Israel to its ‘No-fly’ list, citing concerns over the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, an official statement said.

A statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said the ban takes effect on Monday, December 21, as tighter restrictions are being rolled out by the West African country to curb the spread of the virus.



Even though the Ministry didn’t specifically mention the Omicron variant as the reason for the ban for South Korea and Israel, it stated that clearly for Malta.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the public that the government of Ghana has initiated a travel ban on all travelers to and from Malta with effect from Monday, 20th December 2021, due to the Omicron virus.”



The government added that it does not recognize any vaccine certificate from Malta.



“The Ministry further wishes to indicate that the government of Ghana does not recognize any vaccine certificate from Malta.”

“To this end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to state that the public should take note of the above and adhere to it accordingly.”



Meanwhile, for South Korea, the ban is for a period of 14 days.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the public that the government of Ghana has initiated a travel restriction on all travelers arriving from South Korea from Monday, December 20, 2021, for a period of 14 days.”



However, for that of Israel, exceptional travels are allowed, but permission must be sort first.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the public that the government of Ghana has initiated a travel restriction on all travelers arriving from South Korea from Monday, December 20, 2021, for a period of 14 days, except in exceptional humanitarian cases or during official travels”