COVID VACCINATION: 'None of us is safe until all of us are safe'- Dr Abdulai

Dr. Abdulai Abukari, North East Regional Director of GHS

Dr. Abdulai Abukari, North East Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has admonished Ghanaians to endeavor to get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the country witnessed an upsurge in the number of active cases.

He is of the opinion that no one is safe from contracting the virus until everyone is vaccinated.



“……let’s advocate and encourage all to get vaccinated to protect ourselves and our loved ones. What we all need to understand is that none of us here is safe until all of us are safe in this era of COVID-19 pandemic".



Dr. Abdulai Abukari made this known in his address at a stakeholders’ engagement with members of the region's public health emergency management committee and the media on COVID-19 vaccination on Friday, June 23, 2022.



The GHS Boss in the North East region said they have sufficient stock of COVID-19 vaccines and they need the input of all especially members of the Public Health Emergency Management Committee, the Media, our Traditional leaders, Queen Mothers, Pastors, Imams, the Security Agencies, Heads of our Senior High Schools to support us in getting our people vaccinated.



Dr. Abuakari noted since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic 2 years ago, the North East Region has recorded a total of 388 cases with 11 deaths. Adding, it is not gone, and the region currently has 4 active cases of the virus. He however made a passionate appeal to all community members who have not yet taken the vaccine to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is free and protective. So, let’s make it our civic duty and responsibility to get vaccinated as well as advocate for the vaccination of all our loved ones who are eligible,” Dr. Abdulai stated.



The Ghana Health Service in the North East region according to Dr. Abdulai Abukari is employing several strategies for the vaccination exercise. Some of these include vigorous and enhanced outreach programs to get as many people as practicable vaccinated.



The North East GHS has also commenced the 4th Round of COVID-19 National



Vaccination Days campaign. They have a target of 30,660 persons to cover with the district breakdown as follows; Bunkpurugu -Nakpanduri District -4,720, Chereponi District- 3,395, East Mamprusi Municipal- 7,975, and Mamprugu-Moagduri District- 3,077, West Mamprusi Municipal -7,957, Yunyoo-Nasuan District-3,555.