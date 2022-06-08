1
Menu
News

COVID: Wear your nose mask – GHS to Ghanaians

Nosemask Shopper 43.png it is important for Ghanaians to continue to wear nose masks in their own interest

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has appealed to Ghanaians to continue wearing nose masks, as Covid-19 cases in Ghana surge.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye explained that, even though the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the use of a nose mask is not mandatory, it is important for Ghanaians to continue to wear it in their own interest.

He made this call when he appeared at the Minister’s briefing organized by the Ministry of Information in Accra on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

According to him, there has been a rise in Covid-19 cases in Ghana over the past few weeks adding that the recent outbreaks are in schools and workplaces across the country.

Currently, Ghana's active cases of Covid-19 is 452, in which the omicron virus still dominates in Accra

He stressed that 3470 samples have been taken, and 773 cases confirmed of H3N2 influenza in Ghana.

Also, touching on the monkeypox, he said 12 suspected cases have been tested, and 5 cases confirmed positive.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies
Togbe Afede's aide slams Adom-Otchere
Togbe Afede attended 39 out of 242 meetings of Council of State - Adom-Otchere
I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim