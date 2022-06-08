COVID: Wear your nose mask – GHS to Ghanaians

it is important for Ghanaians to continue to wear nose masks in their own interest

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has appealed to Ghanaians to continue wearing nose masks, as Covid-19 cases in Ghana surge.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye explained that, even though the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the use of a nose mask is not mandatory, it is important for Ghanaians to continue to wear it in their own interest.



He made this call when he appeared at the Minister’s briefing organized by the Ministry of Information in Accra on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.



According to him, there has been a rise in Covid-19 cases in Ghana over the past few weeks adding that the recent outbreaks are in schools and workplaces across the country.

Currently, Ghana's active cases of Covid-19 is 452, in which the omicron virus still dominates in Accra



He stressed that 3470 samples have been taken, and 773 cases confirmed of H3N2 influenza in Ghana.



Also, touching on the monkeypox, he said 12 suspected cases have been tested, and 5 cases confirmed positive.