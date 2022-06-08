COVID cases rising again – GHS

The current figures have mostly been recorded among children

COVID-19 figures increase in Ghana

GHS urges for observance of safety protocols



Rising cases of COVID-19 recorded in children



There has been a gradual surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the Greater Accra Region over the last one month.



This was revealed by Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service.



According to the Ghana Health Service, Ghana is currently recording a total of 44 cases on a daily basis.



The development follows relatively low cases of the virus recorded in previous months - March and April.

Breaking down the figures during a press briefing on Wednesday May 8, 2022, Dr. Kuma Aboagye said “the average daily cases of COVID-19 recorded in Greater Accra Region has increased from 1.3 in April to 13.3 cases in May to 44 cases per day in June.’



According to him, the country was recording a total of 4,488 confirmed cases in January, which reduced to 2,523 in February with an average of 84 cases recorded in a day.



These numbers further reduced to 152 in March and then to 39 in April. The numbers however started rising again in May to 399 and currently, there are 267 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.



The Ghana Health Service Director-General however emphasized that the current outbreak is currently amongst children between 0 and 15 years.



The service has also advocated for all to keep the safety protocols and wear nose masks especially in enclosed areas.