COVID spending cost GH¢1.55bn, more than Free-SHS/TVET in 2021 - A-G's report

The Auditor-General's report was submitted to Parliament

COVID-19-related expenses were the highest expenditure item under the government priority programmes and interventions section of the 2021 Auditor-General's report.

The report noted that COVID-19 Activity & Vaccine cost the tax payer GH¢1,557,846,913.38, about 100,000,000 more than second placed Free SHS programme - SHS/TVET.



The total expenditure for initiatives under priority programmes and interventions was GH¢9,197 billion during the 2021 financial year.



There were 26 line items in total that went into the reported amount, among others, a total of GH¢142,762,500 on the Ghana National Cathedral project and other expenses on Zongo Development Fund, Teachers and Nurses allowances.



Free fertilizers, Ghana Care Programme, COVID-19 Free Water, LEAP payments, Payment of Arabic teachers among others.



The report on government spending contained in the 2021 Auditor-General's report submitted to the Speaker of Parliament, has been generating a lot of reactions.

According to the Service, the report was prepared under Section 11 of the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584) for presentation to Parliament in accordance with Section 20 of the Act.



The relevant portion is on pages 61 - 62







