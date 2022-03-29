COVID testing: Frontiers Healthcare Services Ltd has made a profit of US$130million – Ablakwa alleges

Unvaccinated passengers arriving at KIA will undergo an antigen test at a cost

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that Frontiers Healthcare Services Ltd, has made a supernatural profit of US$130million from the COVID-19 testing at the Airport.



According to him, the company, which is in charge of antigen testing for passengers arriving in the country through the Kotoka International Airport, KIA, made this 'huge' profit over the 18 months period it's been operating.



In a post on his social media handles, the lawmaker could not comprehend why the Ghana Airport Company Limited cannot pay its electricity bills having been short-changed and receiving a paltry US$8million from the deal.

“One day, and soon it shall be, we will smoke out the real McCoys Frontiers fronted for in that sleazy extortionist airport testing scheme which trampled upon all Ghanaian laws with utter impunity.



“By our conservative estimates, the less than 2-month-old hurriedly incorporated Frontiers Healthcare Services Ltd made a staggering supernormal profit of US$130million (GHS984.7million — that’s almost a billion Ghana Cedis) over the last 18 months.



“You can bet rightly that a majority of Ghanaian companies doing legitimate business for decades have never seen that kind of balance sheet in their entire corporate life.



“Per the unpatriotic nepotistic agreement, the Ghana Airport Company which belongs to all 30.8million Ghanaians made a paltry US$8million. Don’t be surprised therefore that Ghana Airport cannot pay their electricity bills,” Mr. Ablakwa wrote on his Facebook page.



The ranking member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee also accused the company of profiting from the pandemic which has claimed several lives.

He contended that a better deal could have been made while the portion of revenue accrued could be used to support the country’s scientific institutions.



“So, Frontiers and a few nation-wrecking cronies they are fronting for are smiling broadly and giggling loudly all the way to the bank having made an inhumane booty of US$130million from a pandemic which claimed countless lives. Ironically, our government says the rest of us should blame bad guy COVID-19 for all our current economic miseries.



“Imagine how 1billion Ghana Cedis could have transformed our foremost institutions whose scientists sacrificed greatly to fight the pandemic — I am referring to the globally acclaimed: Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, the National Public Health and Reference Lab, Korle-Bu and the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP). We are, quite clearly, our own enemies,” he concluded.