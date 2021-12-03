CPMR organises free health screening for residents of Mampong-Akuapem

A resident of Mampong-Akuapem undergoing health screening

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng

Centre for Plant Medicine Research(CPMR) has organised a free health screening exercise for the residents of Mampong Akuapem.

The exercise was aimed at improving the health conditions of the people so they would remain productive to enhance the development of the area and Ghana as whole .



The people cannot help accelerate the growth of the area if their health conditions are not good, and health is wealth, adding that quality health was essential for the progress of the community.



Dr. Ronald Yeboah said most people were suffering from hidden sicknesses because they were unconcerned about their health conditions, urging the people to take their health issues seriously.



He called on the people, especially the youth, to adopt a healthy lifestyle and avoid indulging in acts that had the tendency to jeopardise their health. "We want Herbal medicine to be their first medicine of choice whenever they are sick," he added.





The Acting Public relation officer (PRO) for Centre for Plant Medicine Research- CPMR , Madam Eunice Ama Oppong assured making the exercise an annual event so that the health of the people will always be good and they will be ready to serve the community.



About 150 to 200 people were screened for hypertension, diabetes, malaria, tuberculosis and sugar levels with hypertension the most prevalent case.



They were also taken through counselling on how to live a healthy lifestyle and eat a balanced nutritional diet to boost their immune system which he recommended 'Immunim' and 'Ampoforte' for them as herbal immune booster.



Some beneficiaries who spoke to the media commended the Centre for Plant Medicine Research- CPMR for the initiative and promised to add health checks to their daily activities.



