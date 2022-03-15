CPP Chair’s 2020 win challenged by Nkrumah

Chairman of CPP, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa

The 2020 win of the National Chairmanship position of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) by Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma has been challenged in court by 1st Vice Chairperson Onsy Kwame Nkrumah.

In a writ filed at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, March 8, Onsy Nkrumah says Madam Sarpong Kumankuma did not poll the mandatory 50 percent +1 vote during the August 22, 2020 elections.



He states that she polled 43 percent, making her ineligible to be declared winner of the top race.



He is, therefore, praying the court to restrain her from holding herself out as National Chairperson of the CPP.

In pursuant to this, he wants all decisions as well as contractual agreements made by the 2012 Vice Presidential Candidate of the party to be declared null and void.



Mr. Kwame Nkrumah, who is the son of the party’s founder Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, also wants the court to order Madam Sarpong Kumankuma to render account for the period within which she has held herself out as Chairperson.