CPP Chairperson asked to step aside, communication Director faces disciplinary c’ttee

Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah, Chairperson for CPP

The Central Committee of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has ruled that the Chairperson for the political party Comrade Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah was sworn into power in error.

As a result, she has been asked to step aside for a mandatory run-off between herself and Comrade Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim.



This decision was reached after the error was admitted and accepted by the Chairman of the Interim Organizing Committee of the 2020 internal elections Senior Comrade R. O. Frimpong Manso.



Also, no vote was taken at Congress to waive the constitutional provision requiring 50% or more threshold and replaced it with a simple majority vote threshold.

Additionally, the Chairperson has been summoned to the disciplinary committee for alleged financial misappropriation of funds donated to the party in the run-up of Election 2020.



Meanwhile, the decision to interdict comrades Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, Nana Yaa Akempem Jantuah and Osei Kofi Acquah has been nullified and has been ruled as Null and Void.



Also, Comrade Sylvester Sarpong-Soprano’s appointment as Director of Communications has been revoked and he has been referred to the disciplinary committee for bringing the party’s name into disrepute by citing five national officers for contempt of court on an official party letterhead.