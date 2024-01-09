CPP Internal Wrangling: So-called interim council hindering party’s road to Election 2024 - Communications Director

Director of Communications for the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Sylvester Soprano, has accused the interim council of the party of intimidating and coercing elements within the party to prevent them from contesting in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the intimidation by the council members is coming at a time the party is facing internal strife, hence it is making it difficult for the party to prepare for the general elections.



“We are afraid that we might not participate in the presidential elections, I want to say that it is a headache for us. What has been happening in our party is an effort by some to collapse the party or force it to not participate effectively in our elections and that is the challenge the CPP has been facing since the advent of the fourth republic.



“But we are determined to go to the polling station on election day this year and vote for the CPP presidential candidate and It is going to happen. We are not going to sit down to let anybody divide and fationalise the party to prevent us from contesting in the presidential poll,” he said.



Despite the internal challenges, Soprano emphasised the CPP's determination to participate in the upcoming elections, vowing to vote for the CPP presidential candidate.



He expressed concerns about certain elements within the party and their actions leading to potential non-participation in the general elections.

The communications director questioned the motive behind some regional executives supporting the decisions of the interim council.



He stressed the party's commitment to serving the Republic of Ghana and addressing the challenges faced by the youth.



“In that regard, it is a pressing concern for us that we have such elements within the party. The actions being undertaken by the interim so-called council is leading us on the road of not participating in the general elections. If a political party is duly registered in this country and we run our affairs and we cannot participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections, then why do we exist? Why should some regional executives support few elements to hamstring the CPP party so painfully at this point in time when Ghana is on her knees.



“We know that we have challenges in the CPP but our calling is the Republic of Ghana and we are determined to be of good service to this country and bring work and happiness to the suffering youth,” he added.



