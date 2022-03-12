CPP begins preparation for internal polls

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumakuma, Chairman of the CPP

Source: GNA

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has started preparations for its internal polls aimed at restructuring the party ahead of the 2024 general election.

The elections will be held between March 01, 2022, and December 31, 2022. Polling station elections have started from March 01, 2022 to June 30, 2022, which will be followed by constituency level elections from July 01, 2022, to July 31, 2022.



Then, regional and national level elections will be held from August 01, 2022, to August 31, 2022 and October 01, 2022 to October 31, 2022, respectively, as well as flagbearer elections from November 01, 2022 to December 31.



The programme was released by the Central Committee after a review of the party’s internal election timetable.



Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumakuma, Chairman of the CPP, addressing the media, called on the youth and women in the country to avail themselves and take part in the elections.



“I call on the youth, in particular, to take over their country by vying for positions in the CPP. We want them to lead the change they want to see in their lives by availing themselves and join the CPP elections,” she stressed.



Nana Frimpomaa said the party was founded on the “strength” of the youth and women in the country, adding that, the CPP was the party for the ordinary Ghanaian regardless of tribe or social status.

“Ghanaians should take back the country by joining the CPP. It is only the CPP that can return the country to its development trajectory,” she added.



The CPP Chairman said membership of the party was opened to the public, adding that, membership cards cost GH¢5.00.



She said a telephone number would be provided where persons interested in contesting any position in the party could reach to be registered.



Nana Frimpomaa said they were adopting a grassroots approach in their elections, where they intended to mobilize the rank and file of the citizenry as was done by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president, during the formation of the party.



She said a future CPP government would renegotiate all deals involving the country’s natural resources for the citizens to gain from the resources. She said they would ensure the country owned and had full control of the mineral deposits and not investors.



Nana Frimpomaa called on all CPP and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah admirers and sympathisers who were in other political parties to join the party to return Ghana to its “lost glory.”