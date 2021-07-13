CPP chair wants opportunity to educate Paul Adom-Otchere

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has extended an invitation to broadcast Journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere to educate him over comments he made against the founder of their party, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

This comes after Adom Otchere on his Good Morning Ghana show last month asserted that a coup d’état which saw the overthrew of Dr Nkrumah was just justified.



While making a submission on the show, Mr Adom-Otchere indicated that the then newly independent Ghana was thrown into a state of anarchy and insecurity as result of the selfish desire of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to clinch onto power for the rest of his life hence it was necessary to oust him and restructure Ghana’s governance.



Reacting to development at a press briefing held on Monday July 12, the CPP chair, Nana Frimpomaa said Paul Adom-Otchere must desist from making such statements without facts.



“I want to engage Paul Adom-Otchere and educated him extensively because he cannot just be making statements in the air… there some statements you don’t have to make without facts and we the [CPP] have the facts because the Ghanaians didn’t orchestrate the coupon Dr Kwame Nkrumah, we have the classified CIA documents that show why the CPP was overthrown”

"After the overthrow, all the 400 factories that were geared towards the economic development and would’ve given our youth today a much better life instead of what we see today,” Nana FrimpomaaFrimpomma stressed.



Watch the video below:



