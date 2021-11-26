CPP contemplates EC’s proposal to make Ghana Card sole voter ID

Nana Yaa Jantuah, General Secretary of the CPP

The CPP says it is yet to take a stand on a proposal by the EC to make the Ghana Card the sole form of identification to obtain a voter’s ID.

This is because discussions on the issue are ongoing at the IPAC level.



General Secretary of the Party, Nana Yaa Jantuah raised concerns about the continuous absence of the NDC at IPAC meetings.



She said IPAC needs the input of all political parties including the NDC to determine whether the Ghana card should be used as the sole identification for the next voter registration.

“We used to have the passport and guarantor system but the EC’s observation is that the guarantor system has been abused…..so the party will have a position in no time because we have just begun deliberations at IPAC….



"We also need the NDC to be on board because they haven’t been coming to IPAC, this is a major decision we are taking they cannot be taking decisions outside IPAC, according to General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Jantuah.