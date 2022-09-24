CPP is the key to Ghana’s economic wealth – National Youth Organiser

Convention People’s Party (CPP)

National Youth Organizer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Comrade Osei Kofi Acquah has stated that the cockerel party is the key the Ghanaian voter needs that will unlock the economic wealth and freedom of the nation.

The CPP, he says, has done it before, right after independence through Kwame Nkrumah’s developmental agenda.



MyNewGgh.com monitoring, the CPP organisers exposition on Ultimate FM, likened the woes of Ghana to a man who has left three keys to his children to open a treasure chest, with his children concentrating on the two keys forgetting the third can open the door.



"After 22 years with the try and error of the NDC and NPP governments, it is time to say enough is enough"



"A father is dying and gives the children three keys and point to a house, saying in that house lies all the things that the children need to be able to survive and become wealthy on this earth, for 22 years the children have been trying to open that door with key A and key B, meanwhile, they have never tried key C"

"When they are asked, why are you still standing in front of this door and you have not been able to enter, they say that because key A and B are not working, the question is why are you not trying to open that door with Key C? And they are standing there looking at you and I, that is the scenario of Ghana’’



"That key C may be rusted, broken but try it, if it will open," He asked.



"So what we are telling Ghanaians is that the NPP is the key A, even though it looks good and not rusted it is useless, the NDC is the key B, even though it looks shiny with a very good key holder it is bogus, the key C is the CPP, is rusted a bit, maybe it looks a bit broken, but I am telling that person who has been left with the huge wealth, that rusted key will open the wealth that they have been promised and until they open it, they will continue to stand in front of that house and be beaten by the rain by the sun and of course very soon the by the weather generally" he lamented.