CPP is the only party that did not fail Ghanaians – Chair

Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa-Sarpong, has touted it as the only political party that did not fail Ghanaians since independence.

Having celebrated its 72nd anniversary on Saturday, June 12, the party chair pointed to the fact that the party brought development through the exploits of its founder and first president of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



The party decided to host this year’s anniversary in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti region, in order for the younger generation to have a first-hand experience of the numerous factories that were purposefully situated in the region by the Osagyefo-led government to cater for the raw materials concentrated in the area.



She made this pronouncement in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the TV3’s New Day on Monday, June 14.



“The CPP clearly had a plan and the plan is even still in force today, if you hear some of the rhetoric, if you hear the effort that is done to change the history of this country clearly shows there was a plan and the plan is still in place. The CPP at 72 years shows that yes, we did achieve the purpose. The reason why we as a country is where we are and the CPP is where it is today because there were people with a plan to make sure that Ghana does not achieve its total economic independence and Africa does not get liberated”.



“… That means wanting young people to get affordable accommodation, to be able to get a job and the Ghanaian to have the African personality and live as human beings on this earth, that is what it is. We as CPP did not fail, even the third force tag was all orchestrated”, she added.

Asked about the incessant calls by well-meaning Ghanaians to restructure the CPP to appeal to Ghanaians who are disillusioned with the current ruling parties in the country in order to win power, Nana Kumankuma said “there is not much to be done”.



According to her, the CPP stands out amongst equals when it comes to governance.



“We know the problem is not with our plan, the problem is not the vision, the problem has nothing to do with what we did, it is clear that there is no other government that has any vision and plan. They only came with theories they have learnt in books that were not applicable to us and still is not, that is why we are where we are today. So, as we know, as the leadership of the current CPP, we have clear understanding of the state that we are in, our state is the fact that our numbers have stayed somewhere else and we are going to restructure.



“Currently, and good for us, the current youth, those around 40 years and down can only hear the distorted history of the CPP but they have got to a point where they know this country is going nowhere, that is why they are asking for it to be fixed. So, in the process, we are now building the structures from the unit level so that those who want to engage and really want the change can now get to understanding what the CPP is about, the plan that we had for this nation, how it was executed and how it was truncated. So, for us it is not a battlefield for us at all, it’s all about sending the message and getting the structures in place”, she explained.