CPP optimistic of winning election 2024

Nana Yaa Jantuah, General Secretary for the Convention People's Party

The General Secretary for the Convention People's Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, is optimistic the party will win election 2024 because she claims Ghanaians are fed up with both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She insisted that the party was working extra hard to take up the reigns of governance in 2024 and was confident the CPP would have the highest vote in the next general election.



According to her, “Ghanaians are fed up with the NPP and the NDC and are yearning for the CPP to rule the country again which is their motivation, and under no circumstance will the leadership of the party disappoint them since the country needs a change and there must be a change due to the hardships the citizenry are facing.



“The hardships we are facing are too much and there must be a change of government in 2024 for the CPP to rule the country for Ghanaians to overcome impoverishment we continue to face during the rule of both the NPP and NDC,” Nana Jantuah decried.

She indicated that to make the CPP successful in winning the elections, one of their strategies was to re-organize the party through a massive membership drive, which would help the party get the numbers and make it attractive to the youth and the electorates.



Nana Jantuah hinted that the exercise would take place from January this year and appealed to all citizens to take part in the exercise for the party to get the numbers during the general election to win power.