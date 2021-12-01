CSDS and SGI train students on Cybercrime

Students of St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School undergoing cybersecurity training

Source: GNA

The Centre for Strategic and Defense Studies, Africa (CSDS AFRICA) in collaboration with the Security Governance Initiative (SGI) Secretariat of the Ministry of National security has launched a Nationwide Sensitisation Programme on Cybercrime and Coding

The Programme is for students of Senior High Schools and Universities.



The maiden edition was launched at St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School as part of CYBERX AFRICA’s flagship programme to offer free cybersecurity and coding education to 1 million (1,000,000) youth in Africa.



The 2021 CYBERX AFRICA Cybercrime Conference was hosted in Accra by CSDS AFRICA in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security, INTERPOL, the International Law Firm of Lex Mundus, and Cencla, and the Association of Private Investigators, Ghana with sponsorship by Bank of Ghana.



The 2022 CYBERX AFRICA CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION comes at a time where the world is experiencing an alarming increase in cybersecurity threats.



As such, it had become imperative that states and institutions take the necessary steps to protect their vital information systems from cyber-attacks.

In his interactions with the students, Mr. Osei Bonsu Dickson Esq., Director of Legal at the Ministry of National Security and a leading expert in cyberlaw, emphasised the importance of understanding three converging areas of cybercrime, cyberlaw, and cybersecurity.



He gave an overview of the Cyber Security Act, 2020 Act 1038, and various other enactments on cybercrime by noting that given the exponential increase in cybercrime, a multi-agency approach had been developed to curb malicious cyber operations in the country.



He also encouraged the students to consider the enormous global skills gap that the Metaverse was already creating and urged them to seize the emerging opportunities through re-skilling themselves. The students were later given a free orientation in coding.



The awareness programme was attended by both staff and students of the school.



Receiving the CyberX Africa Yellow Ball, a teaching staff of the school expressed his appreciation and called for replication of the Programme in a number of the second cycle and tertiary institutions across the country.