CSIR supports Agenda 111 with 12 acres of land

File Photo: A design of Agenda 111 hospital

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Animal Research Institute has announced that it would donate some 12 acres of its lands to government to aid the Agenda 111 project.

The designated land would be used to establish a district hospital under the Agenda 111, which is to ensure that Ghanaians in every district and region in the country have access to quality healthcare services.



According to the CSIR director, Dr. Ebenezer Ansah, the move would help stop the constant encroachment of their lands and benefit the institute since some laboratories will be constructed as part of the hospital.



“We are going to enter into public-private partnerships with some entities and then extend our activities. I believe this is the only way to stop the encroachment”, said Dr. Ebenezer Ansah in a Citi News interview.



Dr. Ansah also indicated that “senior management of CSIR has agreed to support the program of the President to provide healthcare to the populace so, in this regard, we have decided to give 12 acres to the Agenda 111 project so that hospitals can be built. We know some laboratories will be constructed, and it will be beneficial to animal research.”



The initiative by management of CSIR comes after the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) led by the Greater Accra head of REGSEC, Henry Quartey, led a demolition exercise to remove some unauthorised structures built on the CSIR encroached lands while other encroachers were asked to regularise their documents to claim ownership of their property.

Agenda 111



The proposed project will boost the provision of healthcare infrastructure in line with the government’s commitment to ensuring universal health care to all



citizens and attainment of United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3).