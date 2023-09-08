CSO, opposition parties condemn EC’s limited registration restrictions

Emblem of Care Ghana

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Care Ghana, has joined the calls for the electoral commission to halt the limited registration exercise.

This comes after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four others filed an injunction against the Electoral Commission against the exercise.



They describe the exercise by the Electoral Commission as an unlawful and unreasonable decision to restrict centers for the upcoming Limited Voter Registration exercise to their District Offices.



Care Ghana, who are also in agreement with this call, indicated that limiting the voter registration to the district offices is discriminatory and does not afford a universal opportunity to all qualified voters.



“The decision by the Electoral Commission to limit the voter registration exercise to only its district offices is discriminatory and does not afford universal and equal opportunity to all qualified voters.



“This will erect an unfair obstacle and disenfranchise citizens since most district offices of the EC are located remotely, and most would-be qualified voters may not be able to access them,” part of the statement read.



According to them, the EC’s decision can be a possible cause of frustration among the electorates and worsen the diminishing enthusiasm experienced in Ghana.

“It is important to emphasize that, when analyzing a state’s democratic system, the most important question asked is whether it affords universal and equal opportunity for all qualified voters.



“The EC’s decision can be a possible cause of frustration among the electorates and worsen the already diminishing enthusiasm experienced in Ghana’s Assembly elections. It is important to emphasize that elections are the foundation of democracy; therefore, policies that promote broad access and inclusiveness should be prioritized,” the statement added.



